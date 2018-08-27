App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian economy likely to grow at 7.4% in FY19: NCAER

According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) report,

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Economic policy think-tank NCAER has retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.4 percent citing comfortable agricultural sector outlook and a marked improvement in the external sector.

According to the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) report, in 2018–19 the real agriculture Gross Value Added (GVA) is envisaged to grow at 4.6 percent, real industry GVA at 5.1 percent, and real services GVA at 8.5 per cent.

"Both the NCAER annual and quarterly models forecast that GVA will grow at 7 percent per annum in 2018–19 on a year on year (y-o-y) basis.

"The annual model forecasts that GDP at market prices will grow at 7.4 percent for 2018–19 on a year-on-year basis, same as May 2018," NCAER's latest Quarterly Review of the Economy said.

The growth rates in exports and imports, in dollar terms, are estimated at 11.9 percent and 15.1 percent respectively.

The current account balance and central fiscal deficit, as percentages of GDP, are projected at 2 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

According to the economic policy think tank,the trends for both rainfall and prices indicate comfortable agricultural sector outlook for the year as a whole.

Noting that there was also a marked improvement in the external sector in 2018–19, NCAER said that "the financial year 2017–18 witnessed a rise of 9.9 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, in exports and imports, on a y-o-y basis".
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #growth #India

