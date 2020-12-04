Indian Economy Is Recovering From The COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced Slowdown: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 4 said economic recovery is happening in the country post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Recovery is there - some say patchy - but it has been happening," the finance minister said.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020, she said rising demand in many sectors is likely to sustain. "I am not sure if the pent up and festival demands will explain more than 1 lakh crore GST collection for two consecutive months. Many industrial leaders are looking at capacity expansion, not just in one unit but across the country," she said.

On the issues of rising inflation, Sitharaman said, "Inflation on food prices will not continue. It can be attributed to seasonal fluctuation." She also added that with periodic intervention from the government, blip in inflation will ease out.

However, Sitharaman stated that COVID-19 virus is more worrying than economic recovery. "The vaccine will not be deterrent. It will bring in positivity and optimism. Economic activity will pick up," she said.

Speaking on the Budgetary reforms and COVID-19 vaccine, the FM said, "We don't know the details of the vaccine. Will it be one dose or two dose? Will there be recurrent doses? Unless we get these details, how much per dose will cost, we can't say about vaccine's budgetary provision."

She even mentioned that fiscal deficit will be higher than presented in budget this year. Adding more, she said 'over 30 crore people received cash benefits during the pandemic, which may not be adequate, but they received'.

"One thing is clear. Under PM Modi a lot of homework happens before taking the final call. Every party has spoken about it. In fact, these reforms were part of their manifestos. I know the agriculture ministry talked with the stakeholders before the laws were finalised," Sitharaman said while reacting to the questions on farmers protest and MSP.

"We procure under MSP. We have proved that this government is serious about MSP," she added and said that she is happy the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is meeting the farmers with open mind. She also expected solution is found soon.