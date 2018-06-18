Indian economy can clock double-digit growth before Q4 FY19, says FM Goyal

Indian economy can clock double-digit growth before the current financial year 2018-19 comes to an end, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said today at an event in Delhi.

“I can actually see it happening before fourth quarter (January-March) of this year. It's not impossible. There is a demand uptick in the economy. There is a mood in the nation and aspirational billions of fantastic marketplace we have,” Goyal said at an industry event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“I think the efforts this government is doing for making easier to do business every with a caveat… let me correct myself. Easier to do honest business. And when this country becomes a nation of honest business, then 10 percent plus growth is doable,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley separately said in a blog that India has established itself as a fastest growing global economy after recording 7.7 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the last quarter of 2017-18.

“This trend, according to experts, is likely to continue for the next few years. With structural reforms like demonetisation, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax and the enforcement of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, we had two challenging quarters... The future looks much brighter than the past. This trend is likely to continue for some years,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley is recovering from a recent kidney transplant and is working in a restricted environment from home.

On current macroeconomic developments, Goyal said that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target, ahead of the elections in 2019.

“Fiscal digit this year will be down to 3.3 percent and I can assure you we are monitoring and working to ensure that fiscal deficit will be contained at 3.3 percent despite this being an election year,” Goyal said.

The government pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.3 percent of GDP for the financial year 2018-19.

Regarding the recent volatility in oil prices, he said that the government has factored in the increase in international crude oil prices in the Budget 2018.

“Some of it we have now planned and with alternate sources of resources so that without a cut in expenditure, we will be able to meet the fiscal deficit…,” he said.

On a query on whether petroleum products will be included under the ambit of GST, Goyal said that while the decision will be taken by the GST Council, its inclusion can be discussed in the next meeting.