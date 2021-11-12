MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian economy back in action, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that merchandise exports during April-October this fiscal stood at $232 billion and total FDI during the first four months of this fiscal rose by 62 per cent.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Indian economy is back in action and it is clear from several indicators such as rising exports and increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that merchandise exports during April-October this fiscal stood at $232 billion and total FDI during the first four months of this fiscal rose by 62 per cent.

There was growth in employment over the same month last year, and manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in October while services PMI reached a decade high of 58.4 in the month, Goyal said.

"India is back in action and the decade is shaping up to be a growth decade, with our exports surging and FDI in-flows and investments following a high growth trajectory,” he said at a virtual conference.

He said that global sentiments are changing from 'Why India' to 'Why not India' to now Make in India for the world’ and serve the world from India.

Close
Ensuring transparent, trustworthy and resilient supply chains is at the core of trade revival and India has emerged as a source of resilience and a trusted partner during COVID-19, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal
first published: Nov 12, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.