Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian cos foreign investment decline 36% to $1.39 billion in July

India companies had invested $2.17 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures in the form of loan, equity and issuance of guarantee in July 2017.

Investment by Indian companies in their overseas ventures fell by more than 36 percent to $1.39 billion in July this year, the Reserve Bank data showed.

India companies had invested $2.17 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures in the form of loan, equity and issuance of guarantee in July 2017.

In June 2018, domestic firms invested in $2.07 billion in their ventures located out of India.

Of the $1.39 billion invested in July this year, $608.52 million was the equity capital, $406.74 million was through loan and $371.86 million came in the form of issuance of guarantees.

Among major investors, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd invested $187.39 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands.

Sterlite Technologies invested $66.67 million in Italy, Interglobe Enterprises $54.65 million in the UK and JSW Steel $50.47 million in the US.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #JSW Steel #RBI

