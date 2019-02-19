App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian corporates may see slowdown in revenue growth over 24 months: S&P

In a report titled 'Indian Corporate 2019 Outlook - Time For Caution', S&P said, "India's central government elections this year may pose additional risks for Indian corporates. A change of administration may trigger expansionary government spending that pushes up borrowing costs or raises inflation".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said rated Indian corporates are likely to see slowdown in revenue growth over the next 12-24 months.

In a report titled 'Indian Corporate 2019 Outlook - Time For Caution', S&P said, "India's central government elections this year may pose additional risks for Indian corporates. A change of administration may trigger expansionary government spending that pushes up borrowing costs or raises inflation".

Global risks such as stability of commodity prices and demand from the US and China will have a greater influence on the fortunes of Indian companies than domestic demand in the next year or two, it noted.

"Revenue growth at Indian companies that S&P Global Ratings rates is likely to slow down over the next 12-24 months," it said.

The revenue environment for rated corporates is facing increasing global risks such as China's slowdown, trade war escalation, or a disorderly Brexit.

"Indian corporate performances should remain stable, given low costs, capacity expansion, and benign input prices," S&P Global Ratings Credit Analyst Krishnakumar Somasundaram Vishwanathan said.

With the exception of telecom, growth in other sectors in India has been accompanied by margin stability, and we expect this trend to continue, he added.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Economy #India #SP

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.