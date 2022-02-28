India worried about its exports due to Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 28.

The finance minister asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict. She noted that the areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.

''As regards the bearing that (Russia-Ukraine crisis) will have on our immediate imports & exports to Ukraine, we're rightly worried about what comes from there. But I'm more worried about what will happen to our exporters, particularly farmer sector to Russia & Ukraine,'' said Sitharaman.

The finance minister added she will have to have a complete assessment through the various concerned ministries. However, she added that the government is ''fairly seized of the matter in its granular form'' because it is going to have an impact on the essentials which come.