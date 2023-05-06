English
    India working to rein in inflation says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    India's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, on the back of softer food prices.

    Reuters
    May 06, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Inflation in India is slightly above the "tolerance limit", and the government is taking steps to control it

    India's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year

    Inflation in India is slightly above the "tolerance limit", and the government is taking steps to control it, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

    "Because we took a very calibrated approach, today we have an inflation which is slightly above the tolerance limit, but which is constantly being worked at so it can be brought down," she said.

    India's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months and was below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, on the back of softer food prices.

    Reuters
    first published: May 6, 2023 11:38 am