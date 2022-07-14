India will stop awarding renewable energy projects via e-reverse auctions: MNRE secretary

The government of India will cease the electronic reverse auction for renewable energy projects, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, joint secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at a conference on July 14.

The renewable energy industry had made representations to the government earlier seeking removal of the e-reverse auction as it led to intense competition and a steep fall in tariff, which they feared would make some projects unviable. The e-reverse auction platform was introduced with the aim of promoting competition to get the best price as it allows the bidders to see all the bids in real-time and offers them the option to revise bids, unlike closed bids where only one bid is submitted.

“I can say with confidence that the reverse auction arrangement has in-principle been decided to be ended; a formal decision will follow soon,” Chaturvedi said at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) ‘India @2030: A Roadmap for Atma Nirbhar Bharat in Renewable Energy’ conference.

He said that the government’s procurement system would move towards state-specific bids so that tariffs can be pooled.

At the Conference of the Parties, or COP26 as it is better known, in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the target India had set for renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, from the earlier target of 450 GW. This means India needs to add an average of 42 GW every year for the next eight years.

“Our targets are huge. What gives us confidence is our past record. We also must realize that these huge targets will need action that are out of the ordinary,” he said.

He said that while the public policy for the sector has been supportive, it will be more proactive going ahead.

“Today, all our RE capacity additions come from the private sector. The investment has automatically flowed; the government has not had to make extra extra efforts to attract investment. This points to the strength of the private sector, the bankability of projects etc. We have a strong contractual framework,” he said.

Chaturvedi also said that there is need for the political and industrial consensus on working towards solutions for reliable and consistent supply from renewable energy industry, which may be expensive in the short term due to higher cost of battery storage but will be important for the sector in the long term.

“(Battery) storage costs need to be brought down because going forward, grid integration is going to be an issue. If grid integration has to be smooth, there has to be firmer power available which discoms can buy,” he said.

Wind Energy

Addressing the wind energy industry’s demand for change in bidding framework, he said, “On one hand we see demand for wind energy and on the other we see projects which are languishing. This point needs to be recognized and the bidding structure and the old dispensation needs to be looked at; we have already done it.”

He also said that the government hopes to launch the initial tender for offshore wind projects in the next 3-4 months as most of the preparatory work is done.

In June, the government chalked out a plan to bid out 37 gigawatts (GW) equivalent of offshore wind energy projects in the next eight years till 2029-30 amid India’s overall demand for electricity touching an all-time high on June 9.

Hydrogen Mission

Chaturvedi said that the green hydrogen policy is at the “highest stage of approval.”

“We hope that in the next couple of months it will be launched,” he said.

On February 17, the government announced the first part of the National Green Hydrogen policy.

Among other things, in order to boost the green hydrogen manufacturing sector, the government would allow free power transmission to renewable energy units set up by green-hydrogen producers and power banking facility for 30 days. The industry is awaiting the second round of announcements in hopes that the government will provide economic incentives to boost the sector.

Solar Rooftop

India’s solar rooftop capacity, which may play a crucial role in meeting the escalating demand for electricity, has not taken off as expected. Chaturvedi said that the

“I admit that solar rooftop capacity additions have been sluggish. We need to work more on that. We have already done a lot of work; a new portal is about to be not launched in the next couple of weeks, which should make things easier,” he said.

He said that the government is also working on resolving issues to make sure the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyaan’, also known as PM KUSUM plan, takes off. The plan supports farmers to set up renewable energy capacity.

“The industry and the ministry need to work more on the decentralized applications of RE…we have identified a few more applications; the problem is coordination between the various ministries which need to work together with industries and other stakeholders. We are trying to work on that,” he said.