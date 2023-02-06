 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will not merge GST tax rates in 2023/24 - government official

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The country currently has five tax rates for GST, which was introduced in 2017, bringing numerous state taxes under one umbrella. They range from 0% to 28%.

India will not overhaul its Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the next fiscal year, a senior official said on Monday, delaying a move it has been considering for more than a year to simplify its tax structure and reduce the burden on consumers.

In 2021, the government considered overhauling the tax by merging two of the tax rates, and lowering the levy on a host of items. Some have criticised the five-year old regime for having too many tiers.

”Right now, we are just looking to maintain stability (in tax rates), a stable tax regime. Minor changes will always be there… major taxation change like merger of tax rates, we are not contemplating in 2023/24,” Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview.