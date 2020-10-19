India will become major EV manufacturing hub: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways, said on October 18 India would become the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub in the next five years.

India was getting self-reliant in several sectors, such as defence, automobiles, according to Gadkari. The country would become a major EV manufacturing hub with products ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars to construction equipment, he added.

Gadkari called for "swadeshi" (indigenous) production and said imports need to end, while exports should increase.

"I feel imports need to end and exports should be increased through the promotion of import-substitute goods,” Gadkari said, as quoted by PTI.

Gadkari made the remarks at a virtual programme organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, in which firms that did not trench workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown were felicitated.

He also recommended creating an "import substitute and export-oriented department" with separate funds earmarked for it.

The minister also said the department should work on the principles of "swadeshi" and "swavalamban" (self-reliance) and guide the economy, PTI reported.

Turnover of village industries had risen to Rs 1 lakh crore from Rs 80,000 crore last year and the goal was to raise it further to Rs 5 lakh crore soon, Gadkari added.

RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya also spoke at the event and laid stress on "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) and swadeshi.

