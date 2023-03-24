 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will be epicenter of growth for two and a half decades: Rajiv Kumar

Meghna Mittal
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

"Global conditions of friendshoring and de-risking from China are in sync with domestic conditions and they are propitious," former NITI Aayog vice chairman said

Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog

India, which continues to be the fastest growing economy in the world, will remain the epicenter of global growth for two and a half decades as it combines forces on infrastructure, energy, skilled manpower and entrepreneurship, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

“India is the fastest growing economy in the world and we will remain so in times to come. It is India's moment in global economic history. My optimism for India’s 8 percent growth comes from that, though it may not be achieved in FY24. I am confident that given the global situation, India will be the epicenter of global growth for two and a half decades or longer,” Kumar said at Moneycontrol Policy Next.

