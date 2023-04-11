 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India wants key supply-chain role as firms shift from China

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

India last month laid out an ambitious target of hitting $2 trillion annually in overall exports by 2030 as the South Asian country makes a renewed push to become a top choice for companies shifting supply chains away from China.

India seeks to be more involved in world supply chains and serve as an alternative to China through output-incentive plans and the growth of its domestic consumer market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

So-called production-linked incentive schemes covering 13 manufacturing sectors including for semiconductors “are bringing in global value chains into India,” Sitharaman said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “By doing that, we hope to have production of many of these large, bulk-manufactured goods which can go from India” to meet both international and local demand, she said.

On Monday, Sitharaman gave the example of mobile-phone manufacturing — the Asian nation in 2014 produced very few devices and the industry had grown to become one of the world’s biggest exporters.