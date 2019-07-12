App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, US officials discuss trade issues

This was the first deliberations at official level on trade issues after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the US President in Japan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Senior officials from India and the US held detailed discussions July 12 on various trade and economic issues to strengthen bilateral relations, an official said. A team led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, was here for the meeting with senior officials of the commerce and industry ministry, the official added.

The US team also met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Met the US Trade Representative team today to strengthen India-US trade ties. We deliberated on several issues to take our deep, historic and strong trade relationship to the next level," Goyal said in a tweet.

Close

This was the first deliberations at official level on trade issues after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the US President in Japan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

related news

Talks for a trade package between the two countries slowed after the US rolled back export incentives for India under their generalised system of preference programme with effect from June 5.

From June 16, India imposed high customs duties on 28 US products in retaliation to customs duties imposed by America on certain steel and aluminium products.

There are certain irritants which both the countries wants to sort out to push the bilateral trade.

The US wants greater market access for its dairy products and cut in customs duties in information and communications technology products. The American companies have also raised concerns over price cap on certain medical devices by India.

Stating that the US has taken a 'unilateral position' in rolling back export incentives from India, the government has asserted that it would not allow trade negotiations to overtake issues of national interest.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #United States

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.