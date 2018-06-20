App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India urges OPEC to boost oil exports, wants sustainable prices

The world faces likely lower oil exports from Iran, OPEC's third-biggest producer, after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear accord with a vow to renew sanctions against Tehran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, on Wednesday urged OPEC nations to fill a supply gap and ensure sustainable oil prices as geopolitics affect the output of some producers.

The world faces likely lower oil exports from Iran, OPEC's third-biggest producer, after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear accord with a vow to renew sanctions against Tehran.

India is the biggest oil client of Iran after China.

"Political conditions, sometimes internal and sometimes external, result in reduced output of some countries. We expect from OPEC and its members a commitment to step in (and) more than fill the gap to ensure sustainable prices," Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at a seminar in Vienna.

He said currently high oil prices dent the economic development of many countries.

"The already fragile world economic growth will be at threat if oil prices persist at these levels. My fear is â€“ this will lead to energy poverty in many parts of the world," he said.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #Donald Trump #Economy #India #OPEC

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.