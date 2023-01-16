 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Minister

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Raj Kumar Singh, who is visiting the Gulf Arab oil producer for the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) assembly in Abu Dhabi, of which India is currently president, told Reuters the agreement was awaiting final approvals. He did not elaborate on a time frame.

The OSOWOG initiative, first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to transfer renewable energy power through connecting grids.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are close to a "major agreement" on a renewable energy interconnection between the two countries, India's Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy said.

Raj Kumar Singh, who is visiting the Gulf Arab oil producer for the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) assembly in Abu Dhabi, of which India is currently president, told Reuters the agreement was awaiting final approvals. He did not elaborate on a time frame.

"There is a major agreement for an interconnection between the UAE electricity grid, and the Indian grid," Singh said, adding that this would be under the One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative by a group of countries to create renewable energy networks.

"Both sides have agreed," he said. "We believe it will come."

The OSOWOG initiative, first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to transfer renewable energy power through connecting grids.

Singh said the UAE has also indicated it would like to invest more in India's renewable energy projects, including solar and wind.