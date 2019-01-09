Concerned about populist measures from Modi govt ahead of elections: Mark Mobius

Emerging markets investor Mark Mobius still thinks India is one of the best markets to invest in but is concerned about populist measures.

Mobius is concerned that the Modi government will announce farm loan waivers ahead of the general election to garner public support, which will hurt plans to keep a check on fiscal deficit, he told CNBC.

"Now, we're holding our breaths to find out what Modi is going to do because if you want to get elected, you have to give something to the farmers. So if this battle ... continues, it's not going to be very good for the budget." Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners, told CNBC.

Mobius added he sees an investment opportunity in India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) or the shadow banking space.

The NBFC sector will emerge stronger after overcoming challenges such as defaults on debt payments, according to Mobius.

Mobius said China is another "incredible" investment destination, but the country needs to do more to be open to foreign investors.

"We like to see more opening up so that we can go in and buy small and medium-sized companies freely in China on the A-share market. This is an example of where China can move more quickly and this could be in their interest because it means more foreign exchange coming into the country," Mobius said.

Mobius also shared his views on Saudi Arabia, saying that he doesn’t think anyone should be investing in the Gulf nation.

"The Khashoggi murder is a very bad situation, and as far as I'm concerned I don't think we should be investing in Saudi Arabia for that reason unless there is some real big change," Mobius said in the interview.

Fluctuating oil prices is another cause for concern for those looking to put money into Saudi Arabia.

"If you look at price of oil, it's disastrous for Saudi Arabia and these other countries that depend on oil prices. I mean we were predicting $100 (a barrel) by the end of last year and now we're at $57 — this range is incredible, it's a disaster," he said.