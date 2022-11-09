India to surpass Japan, Germany to become third-largest economy by 2027: Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley

With a growth rate of 5.5 percent on average over the past decade, India is already the fastest-growing economy in the world. A trio of megatrends - offshoring, digitalisation and energy transition - set the stage for unprecedented economic growth in the country of one billion people, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley.

“We believe India is set to surpass Japan and Germany to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and will have the third-largest stock market by the end of this decade,” said Ridham Desai, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Equity Strategist, according to the report. “Consequently, India is gaining power in the world order, and in our opinion, these idiosyncratic changes imply a once-in-a-generation shift and an opportunity for investors and companies.”

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has the potential to deliver 11 percent annual growth. The report predicted that the Mcap could reach up to $10 trillion in the coming decade.

India is ready to serve as the factory for the world with its corporate tax cuts, investment incentives, and infrastructure spending, the report added.

Manufacturing’s share of GDP in India could increase from 15.6 percent currently to 21 percent by 2031—and, in the process, double India’s export market share, according to the report.