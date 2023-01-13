 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India to seek easing of EU steel quotas, tarrifs in trade talks

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Last year, India and the EU relaunched negotiations for a free trade agreement with the aim of completing talks by the end of 2023. The two sides previously launched talks in 2007, but they were frozen in 2013 due to a lack of progress.

Hindalco Industries

India will seek an easing of European Union steel import quotas and tarrifs in talks for a new trade deal as Indian steelmakers struggle to sell the alloy in one of world's big markets, a senior government official said.

Last year, India and the EU relaunched negotiations for a free trade agreement with the aim of completing talks by the end of 2023. The two sides previously launched talks in 2007, but they were frozen in 2013 due to a lack of progress.

"India is likely to take up the issue of EU's steel import quota and their high tariffs during the free trade negotiations," said the official with direct knowledge of the matter. The official declined to be named as India's plan to take up the issue with the EU is confidential.

India's steel and trade ministries did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The EU uses a system of quotas and tariffs to protect its steelmakers. Other than India, the main exporters of steel to the EU are China, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Ukraine.

"Secondary steel manufacturers have raised the issue of EU's export quota and tariffs coming in the way of India's steel exports to the EU," the official said.