App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

India to seek better deal for exporters under FTAs: Commerce Secy

"Since we have a large exporter community here, I wish to draw attention... to the under-utilisation of our FTAs. Data shows that Indian exporters have not made very good use of FTA and preferential benefits that India has negotiated with partner countries," Wadhawan said addressing exporters at International Engineering Sourcing Show.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

India is in discussions with its key trading partners to expand preferential duties under free trade agreements (FTAs) even as the government is streamlining procedures for exporters to avail benefits from such trade pacts, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan has said.

"Since we have a large exporter community here, I wish to draw attention... to the under-utilisation of our FTAs. Data shows that Indian exporters have not made very good use of FTA and preferential benefits that India has negotiated with partner countries," Wadhawan said addressing exporters at International Engineering Sourcing Show.

The government is in the process of further streamlining procedures for exporters to avail benefits offered under trading opening pacts, he said, while urging exporters to use the tariff preferences provided by FTAs to enhance their market presence globally.

India has already concluded FTAs, also known as comprehensive economic partnership agreements or preferential trade agreements or comprehensive economic cooperation agreements, with important trading partners including ASEAN, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Chile and Singapore.

related news

"The Department of Commerce is meanwhile identifying other potential markets and discussing with our trade partners to expand preferences available to all products and services. I think we need to engage with the industry on this issue as to why the FTA opportunity has not been utilised fully," Wadhawan said.

Elaborating on the likely reasons behind under-utilisation of FTAs by Indian exporters, he said it may be partly due to the fact that most favoured nation (MFN) duties in some countries are low and the trade agreement may not be according a very significant benefit. Plus, there may be transaction costs involved in accessing that benefit.

He said the commerce ministry will engage with the industry to understand the constraints they face both domestic and international and try to address them.

Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India Executive Director Suranjan Gupta said India has generally not used FTAs much except for the iron and steel sector.

He said one of the reasons could be that the average tariff lines of some of India's FTA partner countries are much lower.

"The gap between the tariff preference as well as the MFN rate may not be enough to make exporters bear the transaction costs of going in for the preferential certificate. Our members do mention that there are problems of getting a preferential certificate," Gupta said.

International Engineering Sourcing Show, being organised by EEPC India with support from the commerce ministry and the Department of Heavy Industry is India's largest display of engineering products and solutions with around 400 exhibitors, 500 overseas buyers and 10,000 trade visitors participating in the March 14-16 show.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Commerce Secy #Ecommerce #Exports #FTA

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hamid Movie Review: The Star of Aijaz Khan Film is Definitely Talha Ar ...

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.