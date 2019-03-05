India to reimburse freight for exports of some farm products

The government will reimburse the freight paid by Indian exporters through a cash transfer to their bank accounts, the statement said.
India will provide federal support for the transportation of some farm products to make Indian goods more competitive in foreign markets, the government said in a statement
The scheme will be applicable for a year to March, 2020.
The free-on-board deals, where the buyer pays the freight, will not be covered by the scheme.It excludes key export items such as wheat, rice and meat.
