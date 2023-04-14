 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India to protect interests of farmers, dairy sector in free trade agreement with EU: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Piyush Goyal said that Italy and France have offered unstinted support for the early conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU trade agreement.

India to protect interests of farmers, dairy sector in free trade agreement with EU: Piyush Goyal

India will completely protect the interests of farmers and dairy sector in the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He was here on an official visit to hold discussions with leaders and the private sector on ways to further enhance trade and investment ties between the countries. The minister also went to Paris for the India-France business summit.

Goyal said that Italy and France have offered unstinted support for the early conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU trade agreement.

During the meetings in Italy and France, he said, India has emphasised about the different economic conditions and per capita income in the two regions.