India to onboard all states on National Single Window System by March 2023

India’s central government will likely bring on board all states that are not a part of the National Single Window System by March next year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said on September 6.

The National Single Window System, which seeks to be the one-stop digital platform to obtain all requisite central and state approvals required to start business operations, kicked off with its first registration in September 2021. It has so far received over 30,000 applications, of which nearly 13,764 have been granted, according to a presentation by the department.

So far, 15 states, including Goa Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and the latest entrant, Nagaland, have signed up for the National Single Window. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also part of the system.

Haryana, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar are expected to join the National Single Window this month while Rajasthan, Sikkim and the union territories of Chandigarh and Dadar & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu will join the system by December, according to the department.

Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Meghalaya and the union territories of Delhi, Ladakh and Lakshadweep will come on board by March 2023, it added.

The National Single Window processes 180 central approvals from 24 central departments. The DPIIT aims to onboard as many as 368 approvals from 32 central departments.

As of September 5, as many as 92,859 unique users have availed the system’s Know Your Approvals module, which has information related to over 500 central approvals and more than 2500 state approvals.

The system has also been used to enable end-to-end single-click application for the vehicle scrappage policy. As many as nine states and union territories are currently live on the system, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu and Punjab are expected to join the vehicle scrappage module while others are also in discussions, the department said.