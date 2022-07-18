India to grow above 7% in FY23 despite headwinds, junior finance minister says

India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2022-23 is expected to be above 7 percent despite global headwinds, according to the junior finance minister.

“Though the geopolitical situation and the consequent elevated commodity prices have imparted considerable uncertainty to the global growth momentum, India’s real GDP growth is expected to be still above 7 percent in 2022-23,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question in Parliament’s Lower House on July 18.

India’s GDP is estimated to have grown 8.7 percent during 2021-22, making up for the pandemic induced loss of GDP in 2020-21, the minister said. The growth momentum is expected to continue in 2022-23 as well as seen in several high frequency indicators, he added.

“This is in contrast to many advanced and emerging market economies where considerable downward revision in GDP growth rate has been made by international agencies like IMF post Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Chaudhury said.

India’s pandemic hit economy is recovering but faces headwinds from global monetary tightening, continued supply chain issues as well as the high domestic inflation which has pushed the central bank to raise rates sharply.

The government “is closely monitoring the global price movements and their impact on India’s economy through trade”, the minister said, adding that the government has taken various supply side measures like cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to alleviate inflationary pressures.