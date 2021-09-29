MARKET NEWS

India to focus on fiscal consolidation and capital spending: CEA K Subramanian

India expects to achieve double-digit growth in the current year and economic reforms are likely to push future growth prospects, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said at a virtual summit of U.S. and Indian industry captains.

Reuters
September 29, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST

The Indian government plans to focus on fiscal consolidation while pushing up state capital spending to bolster growth prospects, a top government economic adviser said on Wednesday.

Tags: #Business #Economy #Krishnamurthy Subramanian
first published: Sep 29, 2021 09:42 pm

