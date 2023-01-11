 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to do better than most Asian peers due to policy steps, lesser reliance on China, says ING

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

India will continue to climb the rankings of FDI destinations in 2023 and the long pending inclusion of Indian bonds on global indices will fill a gap left by the exclusion of Russian bonds, ING has said

India is poised to do better than most of its Asian peers in 2023 as proactive policy puts the country in a good position to benefit from easier conditions during the year, ING Bank has said.

“India's lesser reliance on trade with China also provides a buffer, while a rethink on global bond market inclusion for government securities could see substantial capital inflows,” Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific at ING said in an investor note shared on January 10.

Carnell’s views echo those of the International Monetary Fund. India was a relative bright spot in the global economy and making important progress on the structural reform agenda, IMF’s deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh said last week.

For Asia as a whole, 2023 is not going to be a great year for growth as the region's main external trade partners were already in or going into a recession and its largest economy, China, was struggling, Carnell said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, amid expectations that the government may announce more steps to boost the economy as well as usher in fresh reforms.

Better FDI