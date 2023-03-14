 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to continue on expected rate hike path, despite global central bank rethink: Analysts

Reuters
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

India's headline and core inflation has been unrelenting, with data post market close on Monday showing annual retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper limit, easing only slightly from January's 6.52%.

India's monetary policy committee is likely to deliver the expected 25-basis point (bps) rate hike in April, even as global markets lowered rate hike bets from the U.S. next week following the banking crisis, economists said on Tuesday.

"We expect the focus to remain on reducing inflation, both globally and in India," Gaura Sen Gupta, economist with IDFC First Bank, said on Tuesday.

"Policymakers are likely to use other tools to ringfence financial institutions and use rate hikes to tame inflation."