App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to continue importing fertiliser in medium-term: Study

Returns from the new urea manufacturing capacity coming on stream are likely to be strong, subject to the timely receipt of subsidy and offtake above 85 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's dependency on fertiliser imports will continue in the medium-term, though urea imports are likely to decline as a new manufacturing capacity comes on stream under the New Investment Policy 2012, according to a report.

Returns from the new urea manufacturing capacity coming on stream are likely to be strong, subject to the timely receipt of subsidy and offtake above 85 percent, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report. Ind-Ra estimates urea imports to decline to nil by FY21.

"We do not have domestic reserves of MOP and hence will continue to import 100 per cent of potash. Globally, the potash market is controlled by five companies, given their proximity to the raw material. The usage of muriate of potash (MOP) in India largely depends on the price payable by the end user," the report added.

Meanwhile, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) is produced either from rock phosphate (RP) or phosphoric acid (PA) domestically or is imported directly.

related news

Given that India has limited resources of RP, with RP mines in Rajasthan being owned by Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals, most of the RP/PA is imported in the country. Ind-Ra expects lower direct imports of DAP in the country, but higher imports of RP/PA as more conversion facilities are set up in the country, it added.

Apart from urea, DAP and MOP, fertiliser companies are increasingly focusing on customised NPK fertilisers (nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium), to address the specific agro-climatic needs of farmers. This benefits not only the farmers but also the manufacturers, as they earn better realisations and profitability on these customised products, it said.

The country consumes 55 million tonne of fertilisers annually, of which 72 percent is domestically produced while the rest is imported, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

Of the 15.5 million tonne of fertilisers imported, urea, DAP and MOP constituted 6 million tonne (39 percent), 4.3 million tonne (28 percent) and 4.7 million tonne (31 percent), respectively, during FY18.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:58 pm

tags #Economy #fertiliser #Ind-Ra #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.