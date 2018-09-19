App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to consider sugar export subsidy proposal next week: Food minister

The proposals were supposed to be discussed on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India will consider various proposals to support the sugar industry, including incentives for exports, at next week's cabinet meeting, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

India is considering to make it mandatory for mills to export 5 million tonnes of sugar by incentivising overseas sales in the 2018/19 season and increasing the price it pays directly to cane growers to 138 rupees a tonne from 55 rupees this season, government sources said on Tuesday.
