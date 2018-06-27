App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to build two more strategic petroleum reserves: Finance Minister

India will set up a 4.4-million-tonnes SPR at Chandikhol in Odisha, and a 2.5-million-tonnes facility at Padur in Karnataka.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment of two strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) with a total capacity of 6.5 mln tonnes, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.

India will set up a 4.4-million-tonnes SPR at Chandikhol in Odisha, and a 2.5-million-tonnes facility at Padur in Karnataka.

India has built three SPR of 5.33 million tonnes in southern India equivalent to meet 10 days of crude requirement.

The two planned SPRs will provide additional supply of about 12 days.

India to approach potential investors for operating the SPRs on public private partnership.

ADNOC has leased a part of the existing storage at Padur.

Establishment of SPRs will significantly help India's energy security and insulate the country from external price and supply shocks.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #ADNOC #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.