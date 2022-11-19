 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to be world's 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

Nov 19, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Asia's richest man Gautam Adani on Saturday said India, which took 58 years to become a trillion dollar economy, will add an equivalent sum to GDP every 12-18 months and will be the world's second largest economy by 2050.

Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Accountants here, he said back-to-back global crises have challenged several assumptions, including that China should adopt western democratic principles, secular principles are universal, the EU would stay together, and that Russia would be forced to accept a reduced international role.

"This multilevel crisis has shattered the myth of a unipolar or a bipolar world of superpowers that could step in and stabilize global environments," he said.

"In my view - in this emerging multipolar world - superpowers will need to be those that take responsibility to step in and help others in a crisis and not bully other nations into submission, those that keep humanity as their foremost operating principle." A superpower, he said, must also be a thriving democracy and yet believe that "there is no one uniform style of democracy." "The style of capitalism that drives growth for the sake of growth and ignores the social fabric of a society, is rightfully facing its greatest pushback ever," he said.

Adani, 60, said the foundations of India's increasing economy might have become relevant and a majority government has given the nation the ability to initiate several structural reforms in the political and administrative system.

"It took us 58 years to get to our first trillion dollars of GDP, 12 years to get to the next trillion and just five years for the third trillion.