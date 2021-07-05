MARKET NEWS

India to ask for higher share of MNC digital tax: Report

130 countries, including India, have backed a global minimum tax as part of an effort to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by moving their profits to countries with low rates.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
Under the agreement, India will have to withdraw the equalisation levy, or Google tax, on foreign ecommerce and internet companies.(Representative Image: Pixabay)

India is expected to ask for a fair share in the proposed tax on multinational digital companies under the global minimum corporate tax agreement in the works, The Economic Times has reported.

"We would speak to like-minded countries…We should get a better deal," an official told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read - Explained | Global minimum corporate tax backed by 130 countries: What does it mean for you?

The agreement announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on July 1. The OECD will finalise the details by October, and the agreement is expected to come into effect in 2023.

Under the agreement, India will have to withdraw the equalisation levy, or Google tax, on foreign ecommerce and internet companies.

India will want its tax earnings from the new regime to be higher than what it gets from the equalisation levy, The Economic Times reported.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Jul 5, 2021 08:21 am

