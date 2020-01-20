App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India thermal coal imports fall for three months in a row

Imports of thermal coal - used mainly for electricity generation - fell 10.7% to 15.62 million tonnes in October.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's thermal coal imports fell for three straight months for the first time in over two years, government data reviewed by Reuters show, as an economic slowdown stifled demand from industries such as cement and sponge iron.

Still, thermal coal imports during the ten months ended Oct 30 was 12.6% higher at 163.86 million tonnes, the data compiled by the Ministry of Coal showed, despite registering a decline during the months of August, September and October.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #coal #Economy #imports #India #thermal

