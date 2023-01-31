 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India staged a full recovery in FY 22 –ahead of many nations -- but rupee depreciation challenge persists

Shweta Punj
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

The survey stated that the challenge of a depreciating rupee persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve.

 

The Indian economy staged a full recovery in FY 2022, ahead of many other countries, and positioned itself to tread a pre-pandemic growth path in FY 2023, says the Economic Survey 2023.

The survey, presented in Parliament, noted that measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with the easing of global commodity prices, managed to bring inflation below the RBI upper tolerance target of 6 percent in November 2022.

But the survey stated that the challenge of the depreciating rupee persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve.