English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India staged a full recovery in FY 22 –ahead of many nations -- but rupee depreciation challenge persists

    The survey stated that the challenge of a depreciating rupee persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve.

    Shweta Punj
    January 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

    The Indian economy staged a full recovery in FY 2022, ahead of many other countries, and positioned itself to tread a pre-pandemic growth path in FY 2023, says the Economic Survey 2023.

    The survey, presented in Parliament, noted that measures taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with the easing of global commodity prices, managed to bring inflation below the RBI upper tolerance target of 6 percent in November 2022.

    But the survey stated that the challenge of the depreciating rupee persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve.

    The Current Account Deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated and the growth momentum of the Indian economy remains strong.