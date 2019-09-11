App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India, South Korea win most foreign inflows into Asian bonds in August

Overseas investors purchased $1.69 billion worth of Indian bonds in August, the highest in the region, lured by its higher yields.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Foreign flows into Asian bonds were mixed in August, with India and South Korean bonds securing most of the regional inflows thanks to their high returns, while concern over slowing economic growth and the US-China trade dispute prompted outflows elsewhere.

Last month, Asian bonds received a combined total inflow of $1.79 billion, data from regional banks and bond market associations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea and India showed.

Overseas investors purchased $1.69 billion worth of Indian bonds in August, the highest in the region, lured by its higher yields.

Close

South Korean bonds attracted $1.44 billion worth of foreign money ahead of more expected interest rate cuts this year, after its central bank surprised investors by cutting its policy rate by 25 basis points in July.

related news

However, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia saw outflows worth $1.02 billion, $242 million and $21 million, respectively.

The growing trade war between the United States and China, resulting in the yuan weakening to more than 7 yuan per dollar, and concerns about the global economy were behind the risk-off tone in markets in the month, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Asian Bonds #Bonds #Economy #India #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.