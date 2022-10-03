English
    India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold

    The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

    India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market.

    India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

    Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

    Crude palm oil 937 996

    Close

    RBD palm oil 982 1,019

    RBD palmolein 998 1,035

    Crude soya oil 1,257 1,362

    Gold 533 549

    Silver 608 635

    Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 07:54 am
