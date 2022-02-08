MARKET NEWS

    India signs deals to export 4.6 million tonnes sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    The exports would allow the world’s second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices.

    Reuters
    February 08, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday.

    The exports would allow the world’s second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices.

    Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.

    India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, down from last year’s 7.2 million tonnes, after New Delhi discontinued its sugar exports subsidy, the trade body said.
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:32 am
