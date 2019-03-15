App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

India sets 'aspirational' target for engineering exports at $200 bn by 2025

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the Department of Commerce and EEPC would "quickly examine the road-map suggested by the strategy paper and make all possible efforts to achieve the identified potential". He was addressing exporters at the IESS here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

India can achieve a three-fold "aspirational" increase in its engineering exports to reach USD 200 billion by 2025, if concerted efforts are made by the government and industry to develop a conducive ecosystem, and ensuring inputs at competitive prices, according to an EEPC India-Deloitte strategy paper.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the Department of Commerce and EEPC would "quickly examine the road-map suggested by the strategy paper and make all possible efforts to achieve the identified potential". He was addressing exporters at the IESS here.

"On the basis of discussions with Ministry of Commerce, government of India, and leadership of EEPC India, the aspirational target of Indian engineering exports is set as USD 200 billion by 2025, which is almost a threefold increase from 2017-18 exports," the paper released at the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) suggested.

Wadhawan said the EEPC India-Deloitte study highlights the opportunities to unleash the country's export potential and achieve the "aspirational" target.

related news

India's engineering exports, which contribute 25 per cent to the overall merchandise shipments, are projected to touch about USD 80-82 billion in the current financial year ending March 31, said EEPC India Chairman Ravi Sehgal.

According to him, the USD 200 billion target can be met if "we get our act together" in ensuring that the basic raw material -- steel -- is made available at reasonable prices.

The strategy paper has identified areas where government and industry interventions are required. These include various aspects such as product-market optimisation, eco-system development, promotion and branding, and competitive procurement of inputs.

It said besides internal interventions, the export performance would also depend on several external factors such as investment by industry, global macroeconomic scenario, competing nations' performance, trade policies, and approach towards protectionism.

The paper noted that in the global exports market, India is not a 'leader' in any product category and continues to be a 'follower' nation.

According to the strategy paper, the technology intensity of India's engineering export portfolio has not changed significantly over the decade, and it still exports low - and medium-technology intensive engineering goods.

However, technology trends across product categories and emergence of digital technologies in manufacturing are expected to significantly change the engineering exports landscape.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Economy #EEPC #engineering exports #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Islamophobic Terrorism Must Stop': World Reacts in Horror to New Zeal ...

Samsung Seeks Shift to Full Screen in New Phones

Kharge to Boycott Lokpal Meet Today, Tells PM Modi Oppn Can't be 'Voic ...

'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Ze ...

Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me

Mosquito Killing Drug can Reduce Malaria in Children: Lancet

New Zealand Mosque Shootings: Here's How the Terror Attack Unfolded

UN Alliance to Halt Environmentally Destructive Fashion Practices

Kia Sportage First Look Review

Mumbai bridge collapse: BMC to decide on dismantling structure

Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-incumbency?

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Pakistan will have better ties with India after polls, says Imran Khan

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE:Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 10,400

CG Power continues uptrend; small cap stock surges 21% in a week

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.