India set to test green bond market with debut $2 billion sale

Bloomberg
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

India is testing the waters of a sluggish global green bond market with its debut sale this month that aims to raise $2 billion for sustainable projects.
Indian officials have been clear they want a significant “greenium” for the sale to lower the nation’s borrowing costs, and that will require attracting enough foreign investors to the rupee-denominated debt.

Green bond sales dropped for the first time in a decade last year, as monetary policy tightening hit issuance, and as asset managers came under fire for alleged greenwashing. Companies and governments worldwide raised a total of $863 billion in green, social and sustainability-linked bonds in 2022, a 19% drop from the record $1.1 trillion in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

So far this year, at least two governments have tapped the green bond market, led by Hong Kong, which sold the equivalent of $5.8 billion of debt across three currencies. Ireland pulled in €35 billion ($37 billion) of orders for a €3.5 billion sale of 20-year bonds.

India is putting its first sovereign green bond on the radar of some of its biggest domestic asset managers, including state-run insurers and pension funds as well as foreign investors from Japan to the UK to drum up demand, according to people familiar with the matter.