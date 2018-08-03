App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India set to receive average rainfall in August-September: IMD

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

India is set to receive average rainfall during the last two months of the crucial monsoon season that stretches between June and September, the country's weather office said on Friday.

"The rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 95 percent of a long period average," the India meteorological department (IMD) said in a statement.

India had received below average rainfall during the first two months of its annual monsoon, according to IMD data.
