India services PMI at 52.3 in December against 53.7 in November

The services PMI fell to 52.3 in December 2020 from 53.7 in November 2020. PMI data showed that the Indian service sector continued to recover from the COVID-19-induced contractions seen through most of 2020, with output and new business rising for the third straight month in December.

However, in both cases the rates of growth softened to the weakest over this period. Staff hiring came to a halt due to liquidity concerns, labour shortages and subdued demand, while business optimism faded.

Price data showed a pick-up in input cost inflation, the strongest since February, but a renewed fall in selling prices as some firms sought to beat competition and secure new work.

"Posting 52.3 in December, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index highlighted output growth for the third month in a row. However, falling from 53.7 in November, the latest figure pointed to the slowest pace of expansion over the aforementioned sequence," the release said.

Companies indicated that growth was supported by the securing of new work though curbed by competitive pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic.