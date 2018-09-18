App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India sees rupee at 72-73 against dollar as 'fair value': Finance Ministry source

The rupee had fallen more than 11 percent against the dollar this year and is the worst performing Asian currency. It was trading at 72.40 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 72.51.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India sees rupee value of 72-73 against the US dollar as "fair value," a senior finance ministry source said on Tuesday, after the government announced a raft of measures last week to stabilise the falling local currency.

"The rupee could again come under pressure once the new US sanctions on Iran comes into force," due to a possible rise in oil prices, the source who declined to be named told Reuters.

Iran's oil exports have been falling in recent months as more buyers, including its second-largest buyer India, cut imports ahead of US sanctions that take effect in November. Washington aims to cut Iran's oil exports down to zero to force Tehran to re-negotiate a nuclear deal.
