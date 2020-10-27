India sees pick up in consumer demand during festival season: FM Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 27 said that demand for consumer goods has picked up during the festival season, which runs from October to March, and could help revive the economy.

Referring to the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index, Sitharaman said economic activity had picked up in the country after the easing of pandemic restrictions and helped by various government measures.

She was speaking at the India Energy Forum organised by IHS CERAWeek.

India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over eight years in September, a survey compiled by His Markit showed.