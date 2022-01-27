MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India seen boosting budget spending on infrastructure

Asia's third largest economy is estimated to expand 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, following a contraction of 7.3% in the previous fiscal year.

Reuters
January 27, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

India plans to raise spending on infrastructure in its annual budget next week to set the economy on a firmer footing, but fiscal constraints leave little chance of concessions for households hurting from the pandemic, officials said.

Asia's third largest economy is estimated to expand 9.2% in the fiscal year that ends in March, following a contraction of 7.3% in the previous fiscal year.

Yet private consumption, which makes up nearly 55% of GDP, is below pre-pandemic levels amid rising levels of household debt, while retail prices have swelled nearly a tenth since the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020.

The Feb. 1 budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, which could spur Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to promise higher rural spending and subsidies on food and fertiliser.

Yet these are likely to be overshadowed by spending to beef up transport and healthcare networks, which analysts estimate could rise between 12% and 25% in the next fiscal year.

Close

Related stories

"We will focus on reviving the economy through higher investments, while individual and corporate taxes will be kept steady," one official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters, adding that reviving growth would be a priority.

To attract investments that create jobs and spur growth, Sitharaman could also boost incentives tied to production in more industries.

"Continuing on its capex push, we expect another 25% increase in capital expenditure by the central government ... we expect budgetary allocations for roads, highways and railways to rise," Nomura analyst Sonal Varma said in a note.

Food processing and exports are two areas that could see more production-linked incentives, Varma added.

Two senior government officials said no major budget changes were likely on individual and corporate taxes, in view of rising government debt and subdued private investments.

After the government slashed corporate taxes in 2019 to a level among the lowest in Asian nations, further tax breaks for industry are unlikely, the officials said.

"We have one of the lowest taxes for corporates," one added. "More tax cuts are not possible right now."

Businessmen and economists worry about growing risks of inflationary pressure, amid rising global crude prices and the next wave of COVID-19 infections that experts say may threaten over the next eight to 10 weeks..

RATE HIKE RISK

The economy also faces the risk of a rise in interest rates, even before a pick-up in spending by consumers and companies, as the U.S. central bank plans rate hikes.

While the Indian government steps up spending, it will make sure to stick to its longer term goal of fiscal consolidation, the officials said.

The budget is likely to cut the federal fiscal deficit to 6.3% to 6.4% in 2022/23 from 6.8% in 2021/22, government officials and economists said.

That could bring gross market borrowings of about 13 trillion rupees ($174 billion) against an estimated 12.1 trillion this year, analysts estimate.

Past governments have used the budget to announce big-ticket economic reforms, but economists said major steps look unlikely next week, because of political pressures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently forced to scale back efforts to deregulate agriculture after a year-long protest by farmers.

The government is also unlikely to set ambitious objectives for privatisation after three years of missing its targets, not only because of the pandemic, but also administrative hurdles.

India wants to raise 1.75 trillion rupees ($23 billion) from stake sales in state-run firms, but could not complete the promised sale of refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, two banks and insurance companies, among others planned last year.

The government has raised less than 100 billion rupees from divestment, but is likely to list insurance behemoth LIC before the end of the fiscal year, which could bring in as much as $12 billion.

"The strategy adopted in the last budget to reduce the ratio of public debt to GDP ... should continue," said economist N.R. Bhanumurthy of the B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in the southern city of Bengaluru.

This would follow the earlier route of focusing on capital expenditure and privatisation of firms, he added.
Reuters
Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #infrastructure #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jan 27, 2022 08:22 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.