HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

India seeks review of FTAs with ASEAN, Japan: Piyush Goyal

"India has sought review of its existing trade agreements with both ASEAN and Japan," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has sought review of its existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN and Japan, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that eight rounds of negotiations have been held with South Korea for upgrading the existing comprehensive FTA.

He also said that India and the European Union have held eight stock taking level meetings since the resumption of their negotiations in 2016 on a proposed Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA).

Close

In a separate reply, he said that India is engaging bilaterally, plurilaterally and multilaterally to pursue opportunities for furthering its trade ties, including opportunities for suitable trade agreements, keeping in mind the national interest.

As per the WTO data released in April for 2018, India's share in global exports for merchandise was 1.7 percent and in global imports was 2.6 percent.

For the service sector, its share in global exports was 3.5 percent and imports was 3.2 percent in the last year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:55 pm

