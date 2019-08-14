App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India seeks interest for pilot project to use LNG as fuel for fishing boat

It issued an expression of interest this week to initiate a pilot project to convert an existing fishing boat with a diesel engine to a dual-fuel one running on LNG and diesel, according to the document issued by the firm and seen by Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), which is a strategic think-tank and advisory body set up by the government of Kerala, is looking to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel in the fishing sector.

It is asking for the proposals to be submitted by September 7.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Economy #India

