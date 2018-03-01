App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 27, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

India seeks higher funding from AIIB; infra push for the region

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has in the past 2 years approved five projects in India envisaging total commitment of more than USD 1 billion and has a pipeline of 12 projects involving assistance of USD 3.5 billion, according to a finance ministry official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today sought higher funding for India from the Beijing-based AIIB, and said that multilateral lending is needed to bridge the infrastructure gap in the Asian region.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has in the past 2 years approved five projects in India envisaging total commitment of more than USD 1 billion and has a pipeline of 12 projects involving assistance of USD 3.5 billion, according to a finance ministry official.

Addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of AIIB's 3rd annual conference, Jaitley said that in the hindsight "I am glad that India decided to be a very active participant in the AIIB."

Earlier, India was debating whether it should be a part of the AIIB. India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent).

Jaitley further said that the bank has started funding effectively and should contribute actively in infrastructure development of the Asian region which has suffered from lack of basic facilities. It will also fuel growth in the region and help overcome "infrastructure deficit", he said.

The Indian government, he said, gives top priority to infrastructure development, specially in the rural areas. AIIB, which has 84 members, started functioning in 2016. It is will hold its third annual meeting in Mumbai on June 25-26 and will be preceded by events in 8 cities.

tags #AIIB #Arun Jaitley #Economy #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC