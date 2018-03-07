App
Mar 07, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

India seeks collaboration with other nations on 5G: Manoj Sinha

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is keen to collaborate with other nations on 5G to cement its position as a "leader" in refinement and adoption of this emerging and important technology, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said today.

Speaking at Convergence India 2018, Sinha termed 5G "one of the most important, emerging" areas and said the country has taken steps to set up a test bed for this technology.

"We are keen to collaborate with other nations that are engaged in this endeavour, so we are a leader not a follower in assessment, refinement and adoption of 5G technology," Sinha said.

He noted that the 5G push will act as a "catalyst" for India's flagship Digital India mission.

