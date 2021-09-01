MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India seals deals to import 250,000 tonnes soymeal, buys back exported cargoes

A sharp rise in Indian soymeal prices meant that sending the cargo back to India was profitable by at least $500 a tonne more than selling the consignment to Europe, said a German trader.

Reuters
September 01, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST

India has contracted to import 250,000 tonnes of soymeal, including 15,000 tonnes that Indian dealers had shipped out only two months ago, traders said.

New Delhi last month allowed imports of genetically modified (GM) soymeal for the first time to help the poultry industry, which is reeling from a surge in local soymeal prices that tripled in a year to a record high.

But even before the government allowed GM soymeal imports, traders started booking shipments to meet rising demand in the country.

"Sensing huge profit, traders this week brought back Indian soymeal that was exported two months ago," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Three other global traders confirmed India's soymeal import deals, including the 15,000-tonne cargo being shipped back to India.

Close

Related stories

A sharp rise in Indian soymeal prices meant that sending the cargo back to India was profitable by at least $500 a tonne more than selling the consignment to Europe, said a German trader.

It was a good move to "re-export back to India, as crazy as it sounds. This was a shipment of about 15,000 tonnes," he said.

Another German trader said more shipments of soymeal bought by other Asian countries are currently being diverted to India.

India could buy the bulk of soymeal from Argentina, and some cargoes from a few Asian countries, said a third German trader, with 100,000 tonnes of Argentine soymeal purchased in the last two weeks of August following about 90,000 tonnes of soymeal from other Asian countries.

Traders are keen to import soymeal in large volumes, but India has allowed overseas purchases of the animal feed only through the Nhava Sheva Port, primarily for containers.

Only relatively small container loads are possible when container shipping is costly, said a third German trader.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Economy #Poultry Industry #soymeal
first published: Sep 1, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.